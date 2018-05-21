「新しい獣医大学の考えはいいね」と安倍首相がコメント、と記載

　愛媛県が国会に提出した文書には、安倍晋三首相が加計学園理事長から獣医学部新設の構想の説明を受けた際「そういう新しい獣医大学の考えはいいね」とコメントした、との記載があった。

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

九州速報

ニュースまとめ読み

総合ランキング

トピックスニュース

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]