「新しい獣医大学の考えはいいね」と安倍首相がコメント、と記載

<p>\u3000\u611b\u5a9b\u770c\u304c\u56fd\u4f1a\u306b\u63d0\u51fa\u3057\u305f\u6587\u66f8\u306b\u306f\u3001\u5b89\u500d\u664b\u4e09\u9996\u76f8\u304c\u52a0\u8a08\u5b66\u5712\u7406\u4e8b\u9577\u304b\u3089\u7363\u533b\u5b66\u90e8\u65b0\u8a2d\u306e\u69cb\u60f3\u306e\u8aac\u660e\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u305f\u969b\u300c\u305d\u3046\u3044\u3046\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u7363\u533b\u5927\u5b66\u306e\u8003\u3048\u306f\u3044\u3044\u306d\u300d\u3068\u30b3\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u3057\u305f\u3001\u3068\u306e\u8a18\u8f09\u304c\u3042\u3063\u305f\u3002<\/p>