悪質な反則のアメフット日本大選手は監督らの指示と主張

<p>\u3000\u30a2\u30e1\u30ea\u30ab\u30f3\u30d5\u30c3\u30c8\u30dc\u30fc\u30eb\u306e\u60aa\u8cea\u53cd\u5247\u554f\u984c\u3067\u3001\u95a2\u897f\u5b66\u9662\u5927\u306e\u9078\u624b\u3092\u8ca0\u50b7\u3055\u305b\u305f\u65e5\u672c\u5927\u306e\u9078\u624b\u304c\uff12\uff12\u65e5\u306e\u8a18\u8005\u4f1a\u898b\u3067\u3001\u5185\u7530\u76e3\u7763\u3068\u30b3\u30fc\u30c1\u306e\u6307\u793a\u306b\u57fa\u3065\u3044\u3066\u53cd\u5247\u3092\u3057\u305f\u3068\u4e3b\u5f35\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u5206\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u95a2\u4fc2\u8005\u304c\uff12\uff11\u65e5\u3001\u660e\u3089\u304b\u306b\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p>