悪質な反則のアメフット日本大選手は監督らの指示と主張

　アメリカンフットボールの悪質反則問題で、関西学院大の選手を負傷させた日本大の選手が２２日の記者会見で、内田監督とコーチの指示に基づいて反則をしたと主張することが分かった。関係者が２１日、明らかにした。

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

九州速報

ニュースまとめ読み

総合ランキング

トピックスニュース

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]