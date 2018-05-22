ほぼ正常運転に戻る　急病の乗客救護で一部列車に遅れのＪＲ鹿児島線

　ＪＲ九州によると、千鳥―古賀間で急病の乗客救護活動を行った影響で一部列車に遅れが出ていた鹿児島線は２２日午前１０時１５分現在、ほぼ平常通り運転している。

＝2018/05/22 西日本新聞＝

