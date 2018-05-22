ほぼ正常運転に戻る　急病の乗客救護で一部列車に遅れのＪＲ鹿児島線

<p>\u3000\uff2a\uff32\u4e5d\u5dde\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\u5343\u9ce5\u2015\u53e4\u8cc0\u9593\u3067\u6025\u75c5\u306e\u4e57\u5ba2\u6551\u8b77\u6d3b\u52d5\u3092\u884c\u3063\u305f\u5f71\u97ff\u3067\u4e00\u90e8\u5217\u8eca\u306b\u9045\u308c\u304c\u51fa\u3066\u3044\u305f\u9e7f\u5150\u5cf6\u7dda\u306f\uff12\uff12\u65e5\u5348\u524d\uff11\uff10\u6642\uff11\uff15\u5206\u73fe\u5728\u3001\u307b\u307c\u5e73\u5e38\u901a\u308a\u904b\u8ee2\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002<\/p><p>\uff1d2018\/05\/22 \u897f\u65e5\u672c\u65b0\u805e\uff1d<\/p>