コーチ通じて前監督から指示と宮川選手

　日本大の選手は、関西学院大との定期戦前日に、コーチを通じ内田正人前監督から「相手のクオーターバックを１プレー目でつぶせば（試合に）出してやる」と指示を受けたと説明した。

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

九州速報

ニュースまとめ読み

総合ランキング

トピックスニュース

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]