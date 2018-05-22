コーチ通じて前監督から指示と宮川選手

<p>\u3000\u65e5\u672c\u5927\u306e\u9078\u624b\u306f\u3001\u95a2\u897f\u5b66\u9662\u5927\u3068\u306e\u5b9a\u671f\u6226\u524d\u65e5\u306b\u3001\u30b3\u30fc\u30c1\u3092\u901a\u3058\u5185\u7530\u6b63\u4eba\u524d\u76e3\u7763\u304b\u3089\u300c\u76f8\u624b\u306e\u30af\u30aa\u30fc\u30bf\u30fc\u30d0\u30c3\u30af\u3092\uff11\u30d7\u30ec\u30fc\u76ee\u3067\u3064\u3076\u305b\u3070\uff08\u8a66\u5408\u306b\uff09\u51fa\u3057\u3066\u3084\u308b\u300d\u3068\u6307\u793a\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u305f\u3068\u8aac\u660e\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p>