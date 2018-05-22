九州７県、大幅減便でＪＲ九州に要望書

<p>\u3000\u5728\u6765\u7dda\u306e\u5927\u5e45\u6e1b\u4fbf\u306b\u8e0f\u307f\u5207\u3063\u305f\uff2a\uff32\u4e5d\u5dde\u306e\uff13\u6708\u30c0\u30a4\u30e4\u6539\u6b63\u306b\u3088\u308b\u5f71\u97ff\u3092\u8abf\u67fb\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u4e5d\u5dde\uff17\u770c\u304c\u3001\u5229\u4fbf\u6027\u6539\u5584\u3092\u6c42\u3081\u3066\uff2a\uff32\u4e5d\u5dde\u306b\uff12\uff15\u65e5\u306b\u8981\u671b\u66f8\u3092\u63d0\u51fa\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\uff12\uff12\u65e5\u3001\u5206\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002<\/p>