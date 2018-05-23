立民・辻元氏が麻生財務相の辞任要求

<p>\u3000\u7acb\u61b2\u6c11\u4e3b\u515a\u306e\u8fbb\u5143\u6e05\u7f8e\u56fd\u5bfe\u59d4\u54e1\u9577\u306f\uff12\uff13\u65e5\u3001\u68ee\u53cb\u5b66\u5712\u3092\u5de1\u308b\u8cc7\u6599\u306e\u56fd\u4f1a\u63d0\u51fa\u3092\u5de1\u308a\u3001\u9ebb\u751f\u592a\u90ce\u8ca1\u52d9\u76f8\u306e\u8f9e\u4efb\u3092\u6c42\u3081\u305f\u3002\u300c\u95a3\u50da\u306f\u8cac\u4efb\u3092\u53d6\u3063\u3066\u304a\u3089\u305a\u8cc7\u6599\u3092\u51fa\u3057\u305f\u304b\u3089\u3044\u3044\u3068\u3044\u3046\u614b\u5ea6\u3060\u3002\u898b\u904e\u3054\u3059\u308f\u3051\u306b\u306f\u3044\u304b\u306a\u3044\u300d\u3068\u8ff0\u3079\u305f\u3002<\/p>