立民・辻元氏が麻生財務相の辞任要求

　立憲民主党の辻元清美国対委員長は２３日、森友学園を巡る資料の国会提出を巡り、麻生太郎財務相の辞任を求めた。「閣僚は責任を取っておらず資料を出したからいいという態度だ。見過ごすわけにはいかない」と述べた。

