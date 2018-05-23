総理夫人付職員が「優遇受けられないか」の記載　森友交渉記録

<p>\u3000\u8ca1\u52d9\u7701\u304c\u63d0\u51fa\u3057\u305f\u68ee\u53cb\u5b66\u5712\u3068\u306e\u4ea4\u6e09\u8a18\u9332\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\u5b89\u500d\u662d\u6075\u9996\u76f8\u592b\u4eba\u4ed8\u306e\u653f\u5e9c\u8077\u54e1\u8c37\u67fb\u6075\u5b50\u6c0f\u304b\u3089\u8ca1\u52d9\u7701\u5074\u306b\u300c\u7dcf\u7406\u592b\u4eba\u306e\u77e5\u308a\u5408\u3044\u304b\u3089\u512a\u9047\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u3089\u308c\u306a\u3044\u304b\u3068\u592b\u4eba\u306b\u7167\u4f1a\u304c\u3042\u308a\u300d\u3068\u4f1d\u3048\u3089\u308c\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002<\/p>