総理夫人付職員が「優遇受けられないか」の記載　森友交渉記録

　財務省が提出した森友学園との交渉記録によると、安倍昭恵首相夫人付の政府職員谷査恵子氏から財務省側に「総理夫人の知り合いから優遇を受けられないかと夫人に照会があり」と伝えられていた。

