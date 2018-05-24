「加害選手かわいそう」と関学選手父が投稿

　アメリカンフットボールの悪質反則問題で、関西学院大の被害選手の父親が２４日、自身のフェイスブックに「前監督は関与を否定。これでは加害選手がかわいそうでなりません」とのコメントを投稿した。

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

九州速報

ニュースまとめ読み

総合ランキング

トピックスニュース

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]