「加害選手かわいそう」と関学選手父が投稿

<p>\u3000\u30a2\u30e1\u30ea\u30ab\u30f3\u30d5\u30c3\u30c8\u30dc\u30fc\u30eb\u306e\u60aa\u8cea\u53cd\u5247\u554f\u984c\u3067\u3001\u95a2\u897f\u5b66\u9662\u5927\u306e\u88ab\u5bb3\u9078\u624b\u306e\u7236\u89aa\u304c\uff12\uff14\u65e5\u3001\u81ea\u8eab\u306e\u30d5\u30a7\u30a4\u30b9\u30d6\u30c3\u30af\u306b\u300c\u524d\u76e3\u7763\u306f\u95a2\u4e0e\u3092\u5426\u5b9a\u3002\u3053\u308c\u3067\u306f\u52a0\u5bb3\u9078\u624b\u304c\u304b\u308f\u3044\u305d\u3046\u3067\u306a\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u300d\u3068\u306e\u30b3\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u3092\u6295\u7a3f\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p>