日大アメフット部の内田前監督が入院

<p>\u3000\u30a2\u30e1\u30ea\u30ab\u30f3\u30d5\u30c3\u30c8\u30dc\u30fc\u30eb\u90e8\u306e\u9078\u624b\u304c\u60aa\u8cea\u306a\u53cd\u5247\u884c\u70ba\u3092\u884c\u3063\u305f\u554f\u984c\u3067\u6279\u5224\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u65e5\u672c\u5927\u306e\u5185\u7530\u6b63\u4eba\u524d\u76e3\u7763\u304c\u5fc3\u8eab\u306e\u75b2\u52b4\u3092\u8a34\u3048\u3066\u6771\u4eac\u90fd\u5185\u306e\u75c5\u9662\u306b\u5165\u9662\u3057\u305f\u3068\uff12\uff14\u65e5\u3001\u65e5\u5927\u5e83\u5831\u90e8\u304c\u660e\u3089\u304b\u306b\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p>