日大アメフット部の内田前監督が入院

　アメリカンフットボール部の選手が悪質な反則行為を行った問題で批判されている日本大の内田正人前監督が心身の疲労を訴えて東京都内の病院に入院したと２４日、日大広報部が明らかにした。

