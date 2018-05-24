北海道の３国立大が運営法人の統合検討

<p>\u3000\u5317\u6d77\u9053\u306e\u5e2f\u5e83\u755c\u7523\u5927\u3001\u5c0f\u6a3d\u5546\u79d1\u5927\u3001\u5317\u898b\u5de5\u696d\u5927\u306e\uff13\u56fd\u7acb\u5927\u304c\u3001\u904b\u55b6\u6cd5\u4eba\u306e\u7d71\u5408\u3092\u691c\u8a0e\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\uff12\uff14\u65e5\u3001\u6587\u90e8\u79d1\u5b66\u7701\u3078\u306e\u53d6\u6750\u3067\u5206\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u5c11\u5b50\u5316\u3067\u5927\u5b66\u9593\u7af6\u4e89\u304c\u6fc0\u3057\u304f\u306a\u308b\u4e2d\u3001\u7d4c\u55b6\u52b9\u7387\u5316\u3092\u9032\u3081\u7af6\u4e89\u529b\u3092\u5f37\u5316\u3059\u308b\u72d9\u3044\u3068\u307f\u3089\u308c\u308b\u3002<\/p>