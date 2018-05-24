北海道の３国立大が運営法人の統合検討

　北海道の帯広畜産大、小樽商科大、北見工業大の３国立大が、運営法人の統合を検討していることが２４日、文部科学省への取材で分かった。少子化で大学間競争が激しくなる中、経営効率化を進め競争力を強化する狙いとみられる。

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

九州速報

ニュースまとめ読み

総合ランキング

トピックスニュース

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]