大阪・堺で女子中学生ら２人変死

　大阪府警によると、２４日午前９時５０分ごろ、堺市堺区のマンションの敷地で、女子中学生（１４）と年齢不明の男性が倒れているのを警察官が見つけた。男性は現場で死亡しており、女子中学生は病院で死亡が確認された。

