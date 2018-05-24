大阪・堺で女子中学生ら２人変死

<p>\u3000\u5927\u962a\u5e9c\u8b66\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\uff12\uff14\u65e5\u5348\u524d\uff19\u6642\uff15\uff10\u5206\u3054\u308d\u3001\u583a\u5e02\u583a\u533a\u306e\u30de\u30f3\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306e\u6577\u5730\u3067\u3001\u5973\u5b50\u4e2d\u5b66\u751f\uff08\uff11\uff14\uff09\u3068\u5e74\u9f62\u4e0d\u660e\u306e\u7537\u6027\u304c\u5012\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u3092\u8b66\u5bdf\u5b98\u304c\u898b\u3064\u3051\u305f\u3002\u7537\u6027\u306f\u73fe\u5834\u3067\u6b7b\u4ea1\u3057\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u5973\u5b50\u4e2d\u5b66\u751f\u306f\u75c5\u9662\u3067\u6b7b\u4ea1\u304c\u78ba\u8a8d\u3055\u308c\u305f\u3002<\/p>