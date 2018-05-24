関学大が日大からの再回答書を受け取る

<p>\u3000\u30a2\u30e1\u30ea\u30ab\u30f3\u30d5\u30c3\u30c8\u30dc\u30fc\u30eb\u306e\u65e5\u672c\u5927\u3068\u306e\u5b9a\u671f\u6226\u3067\u65e5\u5927\u9078\u624b\u306e\u60aa\u8cea\u306a\u53cd\u5247\u884c\u70ba\u3067\u8ca0\u50b7\u8005\u3092\u51fa\u3057\u305f\u95a2\u897f\u5b66\u9662\u5927\u306f\uff12\uff14\u65e5\u3001\u771f\u76f8\u7a76\u660e\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306b\u65e5\u5927\u306b\u6c42\u3081\u3066\u3044\u305f\u518d\u56de\u7b54\u66f8\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u53d6\u3063\u305f\u3068\u767a\u8868\u3057\u305f\u3002\u5348\u5f8c\uff14\u6642\u534a\u3059\u304e\u306b\u65e5\u5927\u306e\u30b3\u30fc\u30c1\u304c\u6301\u53c2\u3057\u305f\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002<\/p>