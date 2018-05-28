佐賀ヘリ事故、金属製ボルトの破損が原因と中間報告

<p>\u3000\u4f50\u8cc0\u770c\u3067\uff12\u6708\u3001\u9678\u4e0a\u81ea\u885b\u968a\u30d8\u30ea\u30b3\u30d7\u30bf\u30fc\u304c\u589c\u843d\u3057\u305f\u4e8b\u6545\u3067\u3001\u9678\u81ea\u306f\uff12\uff18\u65e5\u3001\u30e1\u30a4\u30f3\u30ed\u30fc\u30bf\u30fc\u30d8\u30c3\u30c9\u306e\u91d1\u5c5e\u88fd\u30dc\u30eb\u30c8\u304c\u7834\u640d\u3057\u3001\u7fbd\u6839\u304c\u6a5f\u4f53\u304b\u3089\u5206\u96e2\u3057\u305f\u306e\u304c\u589c\u843d\u539f\u56e0\u3068\u306e\u4e2d\u9593\u5831\u544a\u3092\u516c\u8868\u3057\u305f\u3002\u64cd\u7e26\u30df\u30b9\u3084\u6574\u5099\u30df\u30b9\u306f\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3068\u7d50\u8ad6\u4ed8\u3051\u305f\u3002<\/p>