佐賀ヘリ事故、金属製ボルトの破損が原因と中間報告

　佐賀県で２月、陸上自衛隊ヘリコプターが墜落した事故で、陸自は２８日、メインローターヘッドの金属製ボルトが破損し、羽根が機体から分離したのが墜落原因との中間報告を公表した。操縦ミスや整備ミスはなかったと結論付けた。

関連記事

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

九州速報

ニュースまとめ読み

総合ランキング

トピックスニュース

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]