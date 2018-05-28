長崎県・対馬でユーラシアカワウソ３匹生息の可能性　環境省発表

<p>\u3000\u74b0\u5883\u7701\u306f\uff12\uff18\u65e5\u3001\u6628\u5e74\u3001\u56fd\u5185\u3067\u306f\uff13\uff18\u5e74\u3076\u308a\u306b\u91ce\u751f\u306e\u30ab\u30ef\u30a6\u30bd\u304c\u898b\u3064\u304b\u3063\u305f\u9577\u5d0e\u770c\u30fb\u5bfe\u99ac\u3067\u3001\u97d3\u56fd\u306a\u3069\u306b\u751f\u606f\u3059\u308b\u30e6\u30fc\u30e9\u30b7\u30a2\u30ab\u30ef\u30a6\u30bd\u306e\u30aa\u30b9\uff12\u5339\u3001\u30e1\u30b9\uff11\u5339\u304c\u751f\u606f\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u304c\u9ad8\u3044\u3068\u767a\u8868\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p>