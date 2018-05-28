長崎県・対馬でユーラシアカワウソ３匹生息の可能性　環境省発表

　環境省は２８日、昨年、国内では３８年ぶりに野生のカワウソが見つかった長崎県・対馬で、韓国などに生息するユーラシアカワウソのオス２匹、メス１匹が生息している可能性が高いと発表した。

