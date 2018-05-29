障害年金、千人支給打ち切りか

　日本年金機構が障害基礎年金の受給者約千人に対し、障害の程度が軽いとして支給打ち切りを検討していることが２９日、分かった。都道府県ごとだった審査を昨年度から一元化し、均一化を図った影響とみられる。

