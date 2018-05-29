障害年金、千人支給打ち切りか

<p>\u3000\u65e5\u672c\u5e74\u91d1\u6a5f\u69cb\u304c\u969c\u5bb3\u57fa\u790e\u5e74\u91d1\u306e\u53d7\u7d66\u8005\u7d04\u5343\u4eba\u306b\u5bfe\u3057\u3001\u969c\u5bb3\u306e\u7a0b\u5ea6\u304c\u8efd\u3044\u3068\u3057\u3066\u652f\u7d66\u6253\u3061\u5207\u308a\u3092\u691c\u8a0e\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\uff12\uff19\u65e5\u3001\u5206\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u90fd\u9053\u5e9c\u770c\u3054\u3068\u3060\u3063\u305f\u5be9\u67fb\u3092\u6628\u5e74\u5ea6\u304b\u3089\u4e00\u5143\u5316\u3057\u3001\u5747\u4e00\u5316\u3092\u56f3\u3063\u305f\u5f71\u97ff\u3068\u307f\u3089\u308c\u308b\u3002<\/p>