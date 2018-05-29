佐賀県とオスプレイ配備交渉再開へ　防衛相

<p>\u3000\u5c0f\u91ce\u5bfa\u4e94\u5178\u9632\u885b\u76f8\u306f\uff12\uff19\u65e5\u306e\u8a18\u8005\u4f1a\u898b\u3067\u3001\u4f50\u8cc0\u770c\u306e\u4f4f\u5b85\u306b\u9678\u4e0a\u81ea\u885b\u968a\u306e\u30d8\u30ea\u30b3\u30d7\u30bf\u30fc\u304c\u589c\u843d\u3057\u305f\u4e8b\u6545\u306e\u539f\u56e0\u304c\u307b\u307c\u7279\u5b9a\u3067\u304d\u305f\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3001\u9678\u81ea\u306e\u8f38\u9001\u6a5f\u30aa\u30b9\u30d7\u30ec\u30a4\u3092\u4f50\u8cc0\u7a7a\u6e2f\u306b\u914d\u5099\u3059\u308b\u4ea4\u6e09\u3092\u3001\u4f50\u8cc0\u770c\u3068\u518d\u958b\u3059\u308b\u8003\u3048\u3092\u660e\u3089\u304b\u306b\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p>