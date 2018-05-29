佐賀県とオスプレイ配備交渉再開へ　防衛相

　小野寺五典防衛相は２９日の記者会見で、佐賀県の住宅に陸上自衛隊のヘリコプターが墜落した事故の原因がほぼ特定できたとして、陸自の輸送機オスプレイを佐賀空港に配備する交渉を、佐賀県と再開する考えを明らかにした。

