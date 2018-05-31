メルカリが１億円申告漏れと東京国税局指摘

　フリーマーケットアプリ運営会社「メルカリ」が東京国税局の調査を受け、消費税計約１億円の申告漏れを指摘されたことが関係者への取材で３１日分かった。追徴税額は１億円ほどとみられる。

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

九州速報

ニュースまとめ読み

総合ランキング

トピックスニュース

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]