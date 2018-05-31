アメフット関学選手側が日大前監督らの告訴状提出

　日本大アメリカンフットボール部の悪質な反則問題で、負傷した関西学院大の選手側が、内田正人前監督と井上奨前コーチについて、傷害容疑の告訴状を警視庁に提出したことが３１日、関係者への取材で分かった。

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

九州速報

ニュースまとめ読み

総合ランキング

トピックスニュース

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]