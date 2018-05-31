アメフット関学選手側が日大前監督らの告訴状提出

<p>\u3000\u65e5\u672c\u5927\u30a2\u30e1\u30ea\u30ab\u30f3\u30d5\u30c3\u30c8\u30dc\u30fc\u30eb\u90e8\u306e\u60aa\u8cea\u306a\u53cd\u5247\u554f\u984c\u3067\u3001\u8ca0\u50b7\u3057\u305f\u95a2\u897f\u5b66\u9662\u5927\u306e\u9078\u624b\u5074\u304c\u3001\u5185\u7530\u6b63\u4eba\u524d\u76e3\u7763\u3068\u4e95\u4e0a\u5968\u524d\u30b3\u30fc\u30c1\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3001\u50b7\u5bb3\u5bb9\u7591\u306e\u544a\u8a34\u72b6\u3092\u8b66\u8996\u5e81\u306b\u63d0\u51fa\u3057\u305f\u3053\u3068\u304c\uff13\uff11\u65e5\u3001\u95a2\u4fc2\u8005\u3078\u306e\u53d6\u6750\u3067\u5206\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002<\/p>