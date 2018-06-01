関西学院大の負傷選手と日本大選手が示談

　日本大アメリカンフットボール部の悪質な反則問題で、負傷した関西学院大選手の父親が１日までに、危険なタックルをした日大選手との間で示談が成立したことを自身のフェイスブックなどで明らかにした。

