関西学院大の負傷選手と日本大選手が示談

<p>\u3000\u65e5\u672c\u5927\u30a2\u30e1\u30ea\u30ab\u30f3\u30d5\u30c3\u30c8\u30dc\u30fc\u30eb\u90e8\u306e\u60aa\u8cea\u306a\u53cd\u5247\u554f\u984c\u3067\u3001\u8ca0\u50b7\u3057\u305f\u95a2\u897f\u5b66\u9662\u5927\u9078\u624b\u306e\u7236\u89aa\u304c\uff11\u65e5\u307e\u3067\u306b\u3001\u5371\u967a\u306a\u30bf\u30c3\u30af\u30eb\u3092\u3057\u305f\u65e5\u5927\u9078\u624b\u3068\u306e\u9593\u3067\u793a\u8ac7\u304c\u6210\u7acb\u3057\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3092\u81ea\u8eab\u306e\u30d5\u30a7\u30a4\u30b9\u30d6\u30c3\u30af\u306a\u3069\u3067\u660e\u3089\u304b\u306b\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p>