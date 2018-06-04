オスプレイ１機にトラブルと防衛相

　小野寺五典防衛相は４日、奄美空港に着陸した米空軍輸送機ＣＶ２２オスプレイについて「２機のうち１機に何らかのトラブルがあったもようだ」と述べた。防衛省で記者団に語った。

