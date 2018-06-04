オスプレイ１機にトラブルと防衛相

<p>\u3000\u5c0f\u91ce\u5bfa\u4e94\u5178\u9632\u885b\u76f8\u306f\uff14\u65e5\u3001\u5944\u7f8e\u7a7a\u6e2f\u306b\u7740\u9678\u3057\u305f\u7c73\u7a7a\u8ecd\u8f38\u9001\u6a5f\uff23\uff36\uff12\uff12\u30aa\u30b9\u30d7\u30ec\u30a4\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u300c\uff12\u6a5f\u306e\u3046\u3061\uff11\u6a5f\u306b\u4f55\u3089\u304b\u306e\u30c8\u30e9\u30d6\u30eb\u304c\u3042\u3063\u305f\u3082\u3088\u3046\u3060\u300d\u3068\u8ff0\u3079\u305f\u3002\u9632\u885b\u7701\u3067\u8a18\u8005\u56e3\u306b\u8a9e\u3063\u305f\u3002<\/p>