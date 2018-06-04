民間機への影響や被害なしと防衛相

　小野寺防衛相によると、奄美空港に着陸したＣＶ２２オスプレイは横田基地から山口県の岩国基地を経由し、沖縄県の嘉手納基地に向かう途中だった。民間機への影響や被害は生じていないという。

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

九州速報

ニュースまとめ読み

総合ランキング

トピックスニュース

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]