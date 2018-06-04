民間機への影響や被害なしと防衛相

<p>\u3000\u5c0f\u91ce\u5bfa\u9632\u885b\u76f8\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\u5944\u7f8e\u7a7a\u6e2f\u306b\u7740\u9678\u3057\u305f\uff23\uff36\uff12\uff12\u30aa\u30b9\u30d7\u30ec\u30a4\u306f\u6a2a\u7530\u57fa\u5730\u304b\u3089\u5c71\u53e3\u770c\u306e\u5ca9\u56fd\u57fa\u5730\u3092\u7d4c\u7531\u3057\u3001\u6c96\u7e04\u770c\u306e\u5609\u624b\u7d0d\u57fa\u5730\u306b\u5411\u304b\u3046\u9014\u4e2d\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3002\u6c11\u9593\u6a5f\u3078\u306e\u5f71\u97ff\u3084\u88ab\u5bb3\u306f\u751f\u3058\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002<\/p>