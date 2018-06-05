線路内に人立ち入りで遅れのＪＲ鹿児島線と福北ゆたか線ほぼ平常に

　福北ゆたか線鞍手－筑前植木間で線路に人が立入った影響で、列車に遅れが出ていた鹿児島線と福北ゆたか線は５日午前１１時２０分現在、ほぼ平常通り運転している。

＝2018/06/05 西日本新聞＝

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

九州速報

ニュースまとめ読み

総合ランキング

トピックスニュース

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]