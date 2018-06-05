線路内に人立ち入りで遅れのＪＲ鹿児島線と福北ゆたか線ほぼ平常に

<p>\u3000\u798f\u5317\u3086\u305f\u304b\u7dda\u978d\u624b\uff0d\u7b51\u524d\u690d\u6728\u9593\u3067\u7dda\u8def\u306b\u4eba\u304c\u7acb\u5165\u3063\u305f\u5f71\u97ff\u3067\u3001\u5217\u8eca\u306b\u9045\u308c\u304c\u51fa\u3066\u3044\u305f\u9e7f\u5150\u5cf6\u7dda\u3068\u798f\u5317\u3086\u305f\u304b\u7dda\u306f\uff15\u65e5\u5348\u524d\uff11\uff11\u6642\uff12\uff10\u5206\u73fe\u5728\u3001\u307b\u307c\u5e73\u5e38\u901a\u308a\u904b\u8ee2\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002<\/p><p>\uff1d2018\/06\/05 \u897f\u65e5\u672c\u65b0\u805e\uff1d<\/p>