熊本県大津町の車内遺体、県警が５人目逮捕

　熊本県警は５日、同県大津町のホテル駐車場の車内から遺体で見つかった福岡市の男性（４４）を連れ去ったとして、監禁の疑いで住所不定、無職の男（２７）を新たに逮捕した。逮捕者は５人目。

