熊本県大津町の車内遺体、県警が５人目逮捕

<p>\u3000\u718a\u672c\u770c\u8b66\u306f\uff15\u65e5\u3001\u540c\u770c\u5927\u6d25\u753a\u306e\u30db\u30c6\u30eb\u99d0\u8eca\u5834\u306e\u8eca\u5185\u304b\u3089\u907a\u4f53\u3067\u898b\u3064\u304b\u3063\u305f\u798f\u5ca1\u5e02\u306e\u7537\u6027\uff08\uff14\uff14\uff09\u3092\u9023\u308c\u53bb\u3063\u305f\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3001\u76e3\u7981\u306e\u7591\u3044\u3067\u4f4f\u6240\u4e0d\u5b9a\u3001\u7121\u8077\u306e\u7537\uff08\uff12\uff17\uff09\u3092\u65b0\u305f\u306b\u902e\u6355\u3057\u305f\u3002\u902e\u6355\u8005\u306f\uff15\u4eba\u76ee\u3002<\/p>