所有者不明土地の有効利用へ特措法成立

<p>\u3000\u6240\u6709\u8005\u4e0d\u660e\u306e\u571f\u5730\u3092\u6709\u52b9\u5229\u7528\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u7279\u5225\u63aa\u7f6e\u6cd5\u304c\uff16\u65e5\u3001\u53c2\u9662\u672c\u4f1a\u8b70\u3067\u53ef\u6c7a\u3001\u6210\u7acb\u3057\u305f\u3002\u90fd\u9053\u5e9c\u770c\u77e5\u4e8b\u306e\u5224\u65ad\u3067\uff11\uff10\u5e74\u9593\u3001\u516c\u76ca\u76ee\u7684\u3067\u4f7f\u3048\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3059\u308b\u307b\u304b\u3001\u7528\u5730\u53d6\u5f97\u306e\u624b\u7d9a\u304d\u3082\u7c21\u7d20\u5316\u3059\u308b\u3002<\/p>