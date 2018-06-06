所有者不明土地の有効利用へ特措法成立

　所有者不明の土地を有効利用するための特別措置法が６日、参院本会議で可決、成立した。都道府県知事の判断で１０年間、公益目的で使えるようにするほか、用地取得の手続きも簡素化する。

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

九州速報

ニュースまとめ読み

総合ランキング

トピックスニュース

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]