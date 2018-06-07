大相撲幕下の貴公俊を書類送検　寛大な処分求める意見も　大阪府警

<p>\u3000\u5927\u76f8\u64b2\u306e\u8cb4\u4e43\u82b1\u89aa\u65b9\uff08\u5143\u6a2a\u7db1\uff09\u306e\u5f1f\u5b50\u306e\u5e55\u4e0b\u8cb4\u516c\u4fca\u304c\u4ed8\u3051\u4eba\u306b\u66b4\u884c\u3057\u305f\u554f\u984c\u3067\u3001\u5927\u962a\u5e9c\u8b66\u304c\u50b7\u5bb3\u306e\u7591\u3044\u3067\u66f8\u985e\u9001\u691c\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3053\u3068\u304c\uff17\u65e5\u3001\u635c\u67fb\u95a2\u4fc2\u8005\u3078\u306e\u53d6\u6750\u3067\u5206\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u300c\u5bdb\u5927\u306a\u51e6\u5206\u300d\u3092\u6c42\u3081\u308b\u610f\u898b\u4ed8\u304d\u3002<\/p>