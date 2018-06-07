大相撲幕下の貴公俊を書類送検　寛大な処分求める意見も　大阪府警

　大相撲の貴乃花親方（元横綱）の弟子の幕下貴公俊が付け人に暴行した問題で、大阪府警が傷害の疑いで書類送検していたことが７日、捜査関係者への取材で分かった。「寛大な処分」を求める意見付き。

