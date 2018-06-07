年金機構の委託業者が解散　損害賠償金の回収不透明に

　データ入力ミスなどで年金の過少支給が相次いだ問題で、日本年金機構が業務を委託した「ＳＡＹ企画」が解散し、債務整理の手続きに入ったことが７日、分かった。機構が損害賠償請求している約１億６千万円の回収は不透明となった。

