年金機構の委託業者が解散　損害賠償金の回収不透明に

<p>\u3000\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u5165\u529b\u30df\u30b9\u306a\u3069\u3067\u5e74\u91d1\u306e\u904e\u5c11\u652f\u7d66\u304c\u76f8\u6b21\u3044\u3060\u554f\u984c\u3067\u3001\u65e5\u672c\u5e74\u91d1\u6a5f\u69cb\u304c\u696d\u52d9\u3092\u59d4\u8a17\u3057\u305f\u300c\uff33\uff21\uff39\u4f01\u753b\u300d\u304c\u89e3\u6563\u3057\u3001\u50b5\u52d9\u6574\u7406\u306e\u624b\u7d9a\u304d\u306b\u5165\u3063\u305f\u3053\u3068\u304c\uff17\u65e5\u3001\u5206\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u6a5f\u69cb\u304c\u640d\u5bb3\u8ce0\u511f\u8acb\u6c42\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u7d04\uff11\u5104\uff16\u5343\u4e07\u5186\u306e\u56de\u53ce\u306f\u4e0d\u900f\u660e\u3068\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002<\/p>