長崎グループホーム火災、追加賠償認めず　地裁判決

<p>\u3000\u9577\u5d0e\u5e02\u306e\u8a8d\u77e5\u75c7\u30b0\u30eb\u30fc\u30d7\u30db\u30fc\u30e0\u3067\uff12\uff10\uff11\uff13\u5e74\u3001\u5165\u6240\u8005\uff15\u4eba\u304c\u6b7b\u4ea1\u3057\u305f\u706b\u707d\u3067\u3001\u6bcd\u89aa\u3092\u4ea1\u304f\u3057\u305f\u7537\u6027\u304c\u5fc3\u7684\u5916\u50b7\u5f8c\u30b9\u30c8\u30ec\u30b9\u969c\u5bb3\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3068\u3057\u3066\u7d04\uff12\u5343\u4e07\u5186\u306e\u8ffd\u52a0\u8ce0\u511f\u3092\u6c42\u3081\u305f\u8a34\u8a1f\u306e\u5224\u6c7a\u3067\u3001\u9577\u5d0e\u5730\u88c1\u306f\uff18\u65e5\u3001\u8acb\u6c42\u3092\u68c4\u5374\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p>