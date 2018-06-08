長崎グループホーム火災、追加賠償認めず　地裁判決

　長崎市の認知症グループホームで２０１３年、入所者５人が死亡した火災で、母親を亡くした男性が心的外傷後ストレス障害になったとして約２千万円の追加賠償を求めた訴訟の判決で、長崎地裁は８日、請求を棄却した。

