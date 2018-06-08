買い物弱者８２４万人、１０年で２割増　農水省が全国推計

<p>\u3000\u8fb2\u6797\u6c34\u7523\u7701\u306f\uff18\u65e5\u3001\u30b9\u30fc\u30d1\u30fc\u306a\u3069\u304c\u81ea\u5b85\u304b\u3089\u9060\u3044\u4e0a\u306b\u8eca\u304c\u4f7f\u3048\u305a\u3001\u98df\u54c1\u8cfc\u5165\u306b\u82e6\u52b4\u3059\u308b\uff16\uff15\u6b73\u4ee5\u4e0a\u306e\u300c\u8cb7\u3044\u7269\u5f31\u8005\u300d\u304c\uff12\uff10\uff11\uff15\u5e74\u6642\u70b9\u3067\uff18\uff12\uff14\u4e07\uff16\u5343\u4eba\u306b\u4e0a\u308b\u3068\u306e\u5168\u56fd\u63a8\u8a08\u3092\u767a\u8868\u3057\u305f\u3002\uff11\uff10\u5e74\u524d\u306b\u6bd4\u3079\uff12\uff11\u30fb\uff16\uff05\u5897\u3048\u305f\u3002<\/p>