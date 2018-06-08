買い物弱者８２４万人、１０年で２割増　農水省が全国推計

　農林水産省は８日、スーパーなどが自宅から遠い上に車が使えず、食品購入に苦労する６５歳以上の「買い物弱者」が２０１５年時点で８２４万６千人に上るとの全国推計を発表した。１０年前に比べ２１・６％増えた。

