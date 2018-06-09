ラグビー日本、イタリアに勝つ

　ラグビー日本代表は９日、大分銀行ドームでイタリア代表とのテストマッチ第１戦を行い、３４－１７で勝った。欧州６カ国対抗参加チームからの勝利は２０１４年６月のイタリア戦以来。

