ラグビー日本、イタリアに勝つ

<p>\u3000\u30e9\u30b0\u30d3\u30fc\u65e5\u672c\u4ee3\u8868\u306f\uff19\u65e5\u3001\u5927\u5206\u9280\u884c\u30c9\u30fc\u30e0\u3067\u30a4\u30bf\u30ea\u30a2\u4ee3\u8868\u3068\u306e\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u30de\u30c3\u30c1\u7b2c\uff11\u6226\u3092\u884c\u3044\u3001\uff13\uff14\uff0d\uff11\uff17\u3067\u52dd\u3063\u305f\u3002\u6b27\u5dde\uff16\u30ab\u56fd\u5bfe\u6297\u53c2\u52a0\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u304b\u3089\u306e\u52dd\u5229\u306f\uff12\uff10\uff11\uff14\u5e74\uff16\u6708\u306e\u30a4\u30bf\u30ea\u30a2\u6226\u4ee5\u6765\u3002<\/p>