海保機から部品落下か

　第７管区海上保安本部は１０日、福岡航空基地に所属する飛行機の主翼付け根カバーの部品が脱落しているのが見つかったと発表した。部品は重さ約２・６グラムで、飛行中に落下した可能性もあるとしている。

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

九州速報

ニュースまとめ読み

総合ランキング

トピックスニュース

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]