海保機から部品落下か

<p>\u3000\u7b2c\uff17\u7ba1\u533a\u6d77\u4e0a\u4fdd\u5b89\u672c\u90e8\u306f\uff11\uff10\u65e5\u3001\u798f\u5ca1\u822a\u7a7a\u57fa\u5730\u306b\u6240\u5c5e\u3059\u308b\u98db\u884c\u6a5f\u306e\u4e3b\u7ffc\u4ed8\u3051\u6839\u30ab\u30d0\u30fc\u306e\u90e8\u54c1\u304c\u8131\u843d\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u304c\u898b\u3064\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3068\u767a\u8868\u3057\u305f\u3002\u90e8\u54c1\u306f\u91cd\u3055\u7d04\uff12\u30fb\uff16\u30b0\u30e9\u30e0\u3067\u3001\u98db\u884c\u4e2d\u306b\u843d\u4e0b\u3057\u305f\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u3082\u3042\u308b\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002<\/p>