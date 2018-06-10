花角氏、原発再稼働で「検証しっかりやる」

　新潟県知事選で初当選した前海上保安庁次長花角英世氏（６０）は１０日、報道陣のインタビューに東京電力柏崎刈羽原発の再稼働の是非について「県独自の検証をしっかりやった上でリーダーとして判断したい」と述べた。

