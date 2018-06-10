花角氏、原発再稼働で「検証しっかりやる」

<p>\u3000\u65b0\u6f5f\u770c\u77e5\u4e8b\u9078\u3067\u521d\u5f53\u9078\u3057\u305f\u524d\u6d77\u4e0a\u4fdd\u5b89\u5e81\u6b21\u9577\u82b1\u89d2\u82f1\u4e16\u6c0f\uff08\uff16\uff10\uff09\u306f\uff11\uff10\u65e5\u3001\u5831\u9053\u9663\u306e\u30a4\u30f3\u30bf\u30d3\u30e5\u30fc\u306b\u6771\u4eac\u96fb\u529b\u67cf\u5d0e\u5208\u7fbd\u539f\u767a\u306e\u518d\u7a3c\u50cd\u306e\u662f\u975e\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u300c\u770c\u72ec\u81ea\u306e\u691c\u8a3c\u3092\u3057\u3063\u304b\u308a\u3084\u3063\u305f\u4e0a\u3067\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u3068\u3057\u3066\u5224\u65ad\u3057\u305f\u3044\u300d\u3068\u8ff0\u3079\u305f\u3002<\/p>