暴行容疑で男逮捕　福岡県警小倉北署

　福岡県警小倉北署は１２日、北九州市小倉北区の自称アルバイト男（６６）を暴行の疑いで逮捕した。逮捕容疑は、同日早朝、自宅で市内在住の女性（５５）の足をける暴行を加えた疑い。

＝2018/06/12 西日本新聞＝

