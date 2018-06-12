暴行容疑で男逮捕　福岡県警小倉北署

<p>\u3000\u798f\u5ca1\u770c\u8b66\u5c0f\u5009\u5317\u7f72\u306f\uff11\uff12\u65e5\u3001\u5317\u4e5d\u5dde\u5e02\u5c0f\u5009\u5317\u533a\u306e\u81ea\u79f0\u30a2\u30eb\u30d0\u30a4\u30c8\u7537\uff08\uff16\uff16\uff09\u3092\u66b4\u884c\u306e\u7591\u3044\u3067\u902e\u6355\u3057\u305f\u3002\u902e\u6355\u5bb9\u7591\u306f\u3001\u540c\u65e5\u65e9\u671d\u3001\u81ea\u5b85\u3067\u5e02\u5185\u5728\u4f4f\u306e\u5973\u6027\uff08\uff15\uff15\uff09\u306e\u8db3\u3092\u3051\u308b\u66b4\u884c\u3092\u52a0\u3048\u305f\u7591\u3044\u3002<\/p><p>\uff1d2018\/06\/12 \u897f\u65e5\u672c\u65b0\u805e\uff1d<\/p>