プロ野球巨人選手が裸の動画を投稿

　プロ野球巨人は１３日、知人との飲食中に裸の動画を会員制交流サイト（ＳＮＳ）に投稿する不適切な行為があったとして、投手（２８）と捕手（２６）を謹慎させたと明らかにした。

