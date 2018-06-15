女性が入浴中の浴室内に携帯電話差し入れ　福岡市南区野多目

　福岡南署によると、１５日午前４時ごろ、福岡市南区野多目４丁目付近で、女性が入浴中に何者かが浴室内に携帯電話を差し入れる事件が発生した。同署で捜査中。

＝2018/06/15 西日本新聞＝

