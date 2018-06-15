是枝監督が林文科相との面会辞退

<p>\u3000\u6797\u82b3\u6b63\u6587\u90e8\u79d1\u5b66\u76f8\u306f\uff11\uff15\u65e5\u306e\u8a18\u8005\u4f1a\u898b\u3067\u3001\u30ab\u30f3\u30cc\u56fd\u969b\u6620\u753b\u796d\u306e\u6700\u9ad8\u8cde\u30d1\u30eb\u30e0\u30c9\u30fc\u30eb\u3092\u53d7\u8cde\u3057\u305f\u662f\u679d\u88d5\u548c\u76e3\u7763\u304b\u3089\u3001\u9762\u4f1a\u8f9e\u9000\u306e\u7533\u3057\u51fa\u304c\u3042\u3063\u305f\u3068\u660e\u3089\u304b\u306b\u3057\u305f\u3002\u795d\u610f\u3092\u4f1d\u3048\u3088\u3046\u3068\u6253\u8a3a\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u304c\u3001\u591a\u5fd9\u3092\u7406\u7531\u306b\u8f9e\u9000\u306e\u610f\u5411\u304c\u4f1d\u3048\u3089\u308c\u305f\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002<\/p>