是枝監督が林文科相との面会辞退

　林芳正文部科学相は１５日の記者会見で、カンヌ国際映画祭の最高賞パルムドールを受賞した是枝裕和監督から、面会辞退の申し出があったと明らかにした。祝意を伝えようと打診していたが、多忙を理由に辞退の意向が伝えられたという。

