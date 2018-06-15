帰宅中の女性が胸触られる　福岡市西区

　福岡西署によると、１３日午後９時ごろ、福岡市西区福重付近で、帰宅中の女性が胸を触られる事件が発生した。犯人は２０～３０歳くらいで、茶色のＴシャツ、紺色のＧパン着用で、自転車を使用していた。

＝2018/06/15 西日本新聞＝

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

九州速報

ニュースまとめ読み

総合ランキング

トピックスニュース

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]