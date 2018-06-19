加計学園が会見、加計理事長が説明か

　学校法人「加計学園」は１９日、同日午前１１時から岡山市で記者会見を開くと明らかにした。関係者によると、加計孝太郎理事長が愛媛県今治市の獣医学部新設問題を巡って何らかの説明をする可能性がある。

