加計学園が会見、加計理事長が説明か

<p>\u3000\u5b66\u6821\u6cd5\u4eba\u300c\u52a0\u8a08\u5b66\u5712\u300d\u306f\uff11\uff19\u65e5\u3001\u540c\u65e5\u5348\u524d\uff11\uff11\u6642\u304b\u3089\u5ca1\u5c71\u5e02\u3067\u8a18\u8005\u4f1a\u898b\u3092\u958b\u304f\u3068\u660e\u3089\u304b\u306b\u3057\u305f\u3002\u95a2\u4fc2\u8005\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\u52a0\u8a08\u5b5d\u592a\u90ce\u7406\u4e8b\u9577\u304c\u611b\u5a9b\u770c\u4eca\u6cbb\u5e02\u306e\u7363\u533b\u5b66\u90e8\u65b0\u8a2d\u554f\u984c\u3092\u5de1\u3063\u3066\u4f55\u3089\u304b\u306e\u8aac\u660e\u3092\u3059\u308b\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3002<\/p>