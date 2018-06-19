国交相がブロック塀対策を自治体に要請

<p>\u3000\u77f3\u4e95\u5553\u4e00\u56fd\u571f\u4ea4\u901a\u76f8\u306f\uff11\uff19\u65e5\u306e\u8a18\u8005\u4f1a\u898b\u3067\u3001\u5927\u962a\u5e9c\u5317\u90e8\u5730\u9707\u3067\u9ad8\u69fb\u5e02\u7acb\u5c0f\u5b66\u6821\u306e\u30d6\u30ed\u30c3\u30af\u5840\u304c\u5d29\u308c\u3001\u4e0b\u6577\u304d\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u5c0f\u5b66\uff14\u5e74\u306e\u5973\u5150\u304c\u4ea1\u304f\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u3001\u81ea\u6cbb\u4f53\u3084\u6240\u6709\u8005\u306b\u5bfe\u7b56\u3092\u8981\u8acb\u3059\u308b\u8003\u3048\u3092\u793a\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p>