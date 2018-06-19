国交相がブロック塀対策を自治体に要請

　石井啓一国土交通相は１９日の記者会見で、大阪府北部地震で高槻市立小学校のブロック塀が崩れ、下敷きになった小学４年の女児が亡くなったことを受け、自治体や所有者に対策を要請する考えを示した。

