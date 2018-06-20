投資をさらに重視とソフトバンク孫氏

<p>\u3000\u30bd\u30d5\u30c8\u30d0\u30f3\u30af\u30b0\u30eb\u30fc\u30d7\u306e\u5b6b\u6b63\u7fa9\u4f1a\u9577\u517c\u793e\u9577\u306f\uff12\uff10\u65e5\u306e\u682a\u4e3b\u7dcf\u4f1a\u3067\u300c\u3053\u308c\u307e\u3067\u901a\u4fe1\u4e8b\u696d\u306b\u982d\u306e\uff19\uff17\uff05\u3092\u4f7f\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u304c\u3001\u305d\u3061\u3089\u3092\uff08\u30d9\u30f3\u30c1\u30e3\u30fc\u4f01\u696d\u3078\u306e\uff09\u6295\u8cc7\u306b\u56de\u3059\u300d\u3068\u8ff0\u3079\u3001\u672c\u4f53\u306f\u6226\u7565\u7684\u6301\u3061\u682a\u4f1a\u793e\u3068\u3057\u3066\u9032\u5316\u3055\u305b\u308b\u8003\u3048\u3092\u793a\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p>