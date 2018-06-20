投資をさらに重視とソフトバンク孫氏

　ソフトバンクグループの孫正義会長兼社長は２０日の株主総会で「これまで通信事業に頭の９７％を使っていたが、そちらを（ベンチャー企業への）投資に回す」と述べ、本体は戦略的持ち株会社として進化させる考えを示した。

