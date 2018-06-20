長崎市で夜に帰宅中の女性が男に体触られる

　長崎県警によると、１９日午後１０時４０分ごろ、長崎市平和町の路上で、帰宅中の女性が男に身体を触られたという。男は年齢３０歳くらいで身長約１６０センチの小太り。

＝2018/06/20 西日本新聞＝

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

九州速報

ニュースまとめ読み

総合ランキング

トピックスニュース

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]