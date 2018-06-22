金融庁、仮想通貨交換業者６社に改善命令

<p>\u3000\u91d1\u878d\u5e81\u306f\uff12\uff12\u65e5\u3001\u4eee\u60f3\u901a\u8ca8\u4ea4\u63db\u696d\u8005\u5927\u624b\u306e\uff42\uff49\uff54\uff26\uff4c\uff59\uff45\uff52\uff08\u30d3\u30c3\u30c8\u30d5\u30e9\u30a4\u30e4\u30fc\u3001\u6771\u4eac\uff09\u306a\u3069\u8a08\uff16\u793e\u306b\u5bfe\u3057\u3001\u696d\u52d9\u6539\u5584\u547d\u4ee4\u3092\u51fa\u3057\u305f\u3068\u767a\u8868\u3057\u305f\u3002\u30de\u30cd\u30fc\u30ed\u30f3\u30c0\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\uff08\u8cc7\u91d1\u6d17\u6d44\uff09\u5bfe\u7b56\u306a\u3069\u306e\u4f53\u5236\u304c\u4e0d\u5341\u5206\u3060\u3068\u5224\u65ad\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p>