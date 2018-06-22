金融庁、仮想通貨交換業者６社に改善命令

　金融庁は２２日、仮想通貨交換業者大手のｂｉｔＦｌｙｅｒ（ビットフライヤー、東京）など計６社に対し、業務改善命令を出したと発表した。マネーロンダリング（資金洗浄）対策などの体制が不十分だと判断した。

