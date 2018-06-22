貴乃花一門が消滅

　大相撲の貴乃花親方（元横綱）が総帥を務めた「貴乃花一門」が同親方の離脱によって消滅し、阿武松理事（元関脇益荒雄）を中心とした「阿武松グループ」として活動することが２２日、日本相撲協会関係者の話で分かった。

