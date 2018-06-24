晴れ着トラブルの立件見送りか

　振り袖の販売・レンタル業「はれのひ」が起こした成人式での晴れ着トラブルについて、神奈川県警が新成人の被害は立件困難との見方をしていることが２４日、捜査関係者への取材で分かった。

