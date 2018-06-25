ほぼ平常通りの運転に　車両点検で遅れのＪＲ福北ゆたか線

　ＪＲ九州によると、直方駅で車両点検を行った影響で一部列車に遅れや運休が出ていた福北ゆたか線は、２５日午前１０時３０分現在、ほぼ平常通り運転している。

＝2018/06/25 西日本新聞＝

