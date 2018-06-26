男は拳銃奪い発砲、警備員が負傷　警官刺傷事件で富山県警

<p>\u3000\u5bcc\u5c71\u770c\u8b66\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\u8eab\u67c4\u3092\u78ba\u4fdd\u3057\u305f\u7537\u306f\u3001\u5bcc\u5c71\u5e02\u306e\u4ea4\u756a\u3067\u8b66\u5bdf\u5b98\u3092\u523a\u3057\u3001\u62f3\u9283\u3092\u596a\u3063\u3066\u9003\u8d70\u3057\u305f\u5f8c\u3001\u8fd1\u304f\u306e\u5c0f\u5b66\u6821\u4ed8\u8fd1\u3067\u7537\u6027\u8b66\u5099\u54e1\u306b\u767a\u7832\u3057\u305f\u3002\u8b66\u5099\u54e1\u306f\u8ca0\u50b7\u3057\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u770c\u8b66\u304c\u72b6\u6cc1\u3092\u8abf\u3079\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002<\/p>