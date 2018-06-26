男は拳銃奪い発砲、警備員が負傷　警官刺傷事件で富山県警

　富山県警によると、身柄を確保した男は、富山市の交番で警察官を刺し、拳銃を奪って逃走した後、近くの小学校付近で男性警備員に発砲した。警備員は負傷しており、県警が状況を調べている。

関連記事

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

九州速報

ニュースまとめ読み

総合ランキング

トピックスニュース

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]