富山市の発砲で２人死亡と菅官房長官

<p>\u3000\u83c5\u7fa9\u5049\u5b98\u623f\u9577\u5b98\u306f\uff12\uff16\u65e5\u306e\u8a18\u8005\u4f1a\u898b\u3067\u3001\u5bcc\u5c71\u5e02\u5185\u3067\u7537\u304c\u8b66\u5bdf\u5b98\u306e\u62f3\u9283\u3092\u596a\u3063\u3066\u7537\u6027\u8b66\u5099\u54e1\u306b\u767a\u7832\u3057\u305f\u4e8b\u4ef6\u3067\u3001\uff12\u4eba\u304c\u6b7b\u4ea1\u3057\u305f\u3068\u660e\u3089\u304b\u306b\u3057\u305f\u3002\u653f\u5e9c\u9ad8\u5b98\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\u6b7b\u4ea1\u3057\u305f\u306e\u306f\u3001\u8b66\u5bdf\u5b98\u3068\u8b66\u5099\u54e1\u3002<\/p>