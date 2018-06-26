富山市の発砲で２人死亡と菅官房長官

　菅義偉官房長官は２６日の記者会見で、富山市内で男が警察官の拳銃を奪って男性警備員に発砲した事件で、２人が死亡したと明らかにした。政府高官によると、死亡したのは、警察官と警備員。

