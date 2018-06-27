福岡市東区箱崎ふ頭で車が海中に転落　男性１人を救助

　福岡県警臨港署によると、２７日午後２時２０分すぎ、福岡市東区箱崎ふ頭北側海沿いで男性が運転する自動車が海中に転落した。男性は救助されて市内の病院に運ばれたが意識がないという。

＝2018/06/27 西日本新聞＝

