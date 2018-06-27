福岡市東区箱崎ふ頭で車が海中に転落　男性１人を救助

<p>\u3000\u798f\u5ca1\u770c\u8b66\u81e8\u6e2f\u7f72\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\uff12\uff17\u65e5\u5348\u5f8c\uff12\u6642\uff12\uff10\u5206\u3059\u304e\u3001\u798f\u5ca1\u5e02\u6771\u533a\u7bb1\u5d0e\u3075\u982d\u5317\u5074\u6d77\u6cbf\u3044\u3067\u7537\u6027\u304c\u904b\u8ee2\u3059\u308b\u81ea\u52d5\u8eca\u304c\u6d77\u4e2d\u306b\u8ee2\u843d\u3057\u305f\u3002\u7537\u6027\u306f\u6551\u52a9\u3055\u308c\u3066\u5e02\u5185\u306e\u75c5\u9662\u306b\u904b\u3070\u308c\u305f\u304c\u610f\u8b58\u304c\u306a\u3044\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002<\/p><p>\uff1d2018\/06\/27 \u897f\u65e5\u672c\u65b0\u805e\uff1d<\/p>