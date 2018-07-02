酒気帯び運転で男逮捕　福岡県警柳川署

　福岡県警柳川署は２日、同県みやま市瀬高町の無職男（７４）を道交法違反（酒気帯び運転）の疑いで逮捕した。逮捕容疑は、同日午後１２時２３分、同市内で酒気を帯びたまま軽四輪貨物車を運転した疑い。

＝2018/07/02 西日本新聞＝

