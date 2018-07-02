酒気帯び運転で男逮捕　福岡県警柳川署

<p>\u3000\u798f\u5ca1\u770c\u8b66\u67f3\u5ddd\u7f72\u306f\uff12\u65e5\u3001\u540c\u770c\u307f\u3084\u307e\u5e02\u702c\u9ad8\u753a\u306e\u7121\u8077\u7537\uff08\uff17\uff14\uff09\u3092\u9053\u4ea4\u6cd5\u9055\u53cd\uff08\u9152\u6c17\u5e2f\u3073\u904b\u8ee2\uff09\u306e\u7591\u3044\u3067\u902e\u6355\u3057\u305f\u3002\u902e\u6355\u5bb9\u7591\u306f\u3001\u540c\u65e5\u5348\u5f8c\uff11\uff12\u6642\uff12\uff13\u5206\u3001\u540c\u5e02\u5185\u3067\u9152\u6c17\u3092\u5e2f\u3073\u305f\u307e\u307e\u8efd\u56db\u8f2a\u8ca8\u7269\u8eca\u3092\u904b\u8ee2\u3057\u305f\u7591\u3044\u3002<\/p><p>\uff1d2018\/07\/02 \u897f\u65e5\u672c\u65b0\u805e\uff1d<\/p>