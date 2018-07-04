７月に代表監督決定も　日本サッカー協会長

<p>\u3000\u3010\u30ab\u30b6\u30f3\u5171\u540c\u3011\u65e5\u672c\u30b5\u30c3\u30ab\u30fc\u5354\u4f1a\u306e\u7530\u5d8b\u5e78\u4e09\u4f1a\u9577\u306f\uff13\u65e5\u3001\u6b21\u671f\u4ee3\u8868\u76e3\u7763\u4eba\u4e8b\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3001\uff17\u6708\u306e\u7406\u4e8b\u4f1a\u3067\u6c7a\u3081\u305f\u3044\u610f\u5411\u3092\u793a\u3057\u305f\u3002\u897f\u91ce\u6717\u76e3\u7763\u306e\u7d9a\u6295\u3082\u542b\u3081\u3066\u3001\u6280\u8853\u59d4\u54e1\u4f1a\u3067\u691c\u8a0e\u3059\u308b\u3002\u65e5\u672c\u4ee3\u8868\u30ad\u30e3\u30f3\u30d7\u5730\u306e\u30ab\u30b6\u30f3\u3067\u53d6\u6750\u306b\u5fdc\u3058\u305f\u3002<\/p>