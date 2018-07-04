７月に代表監督決定も　日本サッカー協会長

　【カザン共同】日本サッカー協会の田嶋幸三会長は３日、次期代表監督人事について、７月の理事会で決めたい意向を示した。西野朗監督の続投も含めて、技術委員会で検討する。日本代表キャンプ地のカザンで取材に応じた。

