北九州市小倉北区で軽自動車に衝突されたのは６２歳の女性

　福岡県警小倉北署によると、北九州市小倉北区片野の路上で軽自動車に衝突されたのは、同区在住の無職女性（６２）と分かった。交差点で衝突し、骨盤やろっ骨を折るなどのけがを負った。

＝2018/07/04 西日本新聞＝

