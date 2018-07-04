北九州市小倉北区で軽自動車に衝突されたのは６２歳の女性

<p>\u3000\u798f\u5ca1\u770c\u8b66\u5c0f\u5009\u5317\u7f72\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\u5317\u4e5d\u5dde\u5e02\u5c0f\u5009\u5317\u533a\u7247\u91ce\u306e\u8def\u4e0a\u3067\u8efd\u81ea\u52d5\u8eca\u306b\u885d\u7a81\u3055\u308c\u305f\u306e\u306f\u3001\u540c\u533a\u5728\u4f4f\u306e\u7121\u8077\u5973\u6027\uff08\uff16\uff12\uff09\u3068\u5206\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u4ea4\u5dee\u70b9\u3067\u885d\u7a81\u3057\u3001\u9aa8\u76e4\u3084\u308d\u3063\u9aa8\u3092\u6298\u308b\u306a\u3069\u306e\u3051\u304c\u3092\u8ca0\u3063\u305f\u3002<\/p><p>\uff1d2018\/07\/04 \u897f\u65e5\u672c\u65b0\u805e\uff1d<\/p>